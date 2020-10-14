Trump Reeling As Quinnipiac Poll Finds Biden Leading Georgia By 7

Advertisements

It is only one poll, but the latest Quinnipiac poll of Georgia shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading 51%-44%.

Via Quinnipiac University:

In Georgia, Biden leads 51 – 44 percent among likely voters, while 4 percent are undecided. On September 29th, the race for the White House was too close to call when Biden had 50 percent support and Trump had 47 percent support. The September survey was taken before the first presidential debate and the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Today, likely voters give Biden a slightly positive 51 – 46 percent favorability rating, compared to a mixed 48 percent favorable and 49 percent unfavorable rating in the last survey.

Likely voters give Trump a negative 43 – 54 percent favorability rating today, compared to a mixed 47 percent favorable and 51 percent unfavorable rating in the last survey.

It is only one poll, so the results should be taken with a huge grain of salt, but all of the recent polls have been trending in the same direction in both state and national polling. Joe Biden is gaining support. Donald Trump is losing support.

If the result in Georgia would be a seven-point Biden win, it would be a titanic shift that would confirm the breakthrough that has been building in Georgia for years. Georgia looks like the next formerly dark red southern state that could turn blue. Texas would also be on that list, but the Lone Star State’s demographic shift doesn’t match Georgia or North Carolina.

A loss in Georgia would indicate a landslide defeat for Trump and the Republican Party.

Republicans in Georgia have a system of voter suppression in place, so Democrats should take nothing for granted and work ten times harder to flip the Peach State.

