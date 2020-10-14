Jaime Harrison Rips Lindsey Graham Over his “Good Old Days of Segregation” Comments

Advertisements

Lindsey Graham has typically had an easy road to reelection since joining the United States senate in 2002. But his toadyism towards Donald Trump has made him one of the most unpopular lawmakers in America.

Graham’s race against Jaime Harrison is now being watched by people all over the country. Incredible amounts of money are coming into the Harrison campaign which has led to Graham repeatedly begging for money on Fox News.

And now, with this being such a high profile race, every move the South Carolina senator makes is scrutinized. Graham certainly didn’t help himself with comments he made during Wednesday’s Amy Coney Barrett hearing.

The South Carolina lawmaker asked the Supreme Court hopeful, “Do you think Brown vs. Board’s Super-precedent. Is that, you’re not aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation?”

Harrison quickly seized on the matter, sharing a video of the comments on his Twitter page. The Democrat wrote, “Lindsey Graham just called segregation ‘the good old days.’ The good old days for who, Senator? It’s 2020, not 1920. Act like it.”

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.@LindseyGrahamSC just reminisced on “the good old days of segregation.” Listen to him. And then chip in to #SendLindseyHome: https://t.co/scMbSQEm43 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 14, 2020

The senate hopeful followed with another tweet that read, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

Graham quickly moved into damage control over the controversy. The GOP lawmaker told reporters: “It was with deep sarcasm that I suggested that some legislative body would want to yearn for the good old days of segregation. he point that I’m trying to make — there is nobody in America in the legislative arena wanting to take us back to that dark period in American history. For my opponent to suggest that says far more about him than me.”