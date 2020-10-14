Kamala Harris Tears Trump Apart For ‘Playing Around’ As Americans Continue To Die On His Watch

Advertisements

During an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris tore Donald Trump apart for “playing around” as thousands of Americans continue to die of COVID-19.

“We know more people are going to die. We know many more people are going to contract this virus,” Sen. Harris said. “It doesn’t help when there’s a president of the United States … who still is playing around with people, playing around with facts, with bravado, taking the stage and suggesting that he is now immune.”

The California senator said that the silver lining is that the American people will have a chance to turn the page on Donald Trump in just 20 days.

Advertisements

“Thank god that we have an election coming up right now, because can you imagine if we had to deal with two more years of him?” she said.

Video:

Kamala Harris rips into Donald Trump: “Thank god that we have an election coming up right now, because can you imagine if we had to deal with two more years of him?” #maddow pic.twitter.com/TAhpVgHDHX — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 15, 2020

Sen. Harris said:

We know more people are going to die. We know many more people are going to contract this virus, and it doesn’t help when there’s a president of the United States, who is also the commander in chief, who still is playing around with people, playing around with facts, with bravado, taking the stage and suggesting that he is now immune and saying to people who have contracted the virus or those who may that, you know, yet again he’s going back to a theme he’s been pushing from the beginning, which is to suggest people shouldn’t take this thing seriously. And thank god that we have an election coming up right now because can you imagine if we had to deal with two more years of him? And so we have an election, and the American people have a clear contrast. On the one hand, there is Joe Biden, who since March has been saying that the plan that he has had in mind should be implemented. Joe Biden, who has been modeling the right behavior in terms of wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Donald Trump took the debate stage and made fun of him and then later, of course, we know what happened. So I think about where we are now, and I think at the very least, the American people have light at the end of the tunnel, and there is a plan that they are aware of that can be implemented. And the way that it will be implemented is if over the next 20 days, people vote, they vote early. I invite people to go to joebiden.com. Go to iwillvote.com and make sure that you know where your polling place is and if you can vote early. It is within our power to change the trajectory of this, and I am fully confident that people will do that.

Only one of the two major party tickets is taking this virus seriously

Just about every public opinion poll shows that the number one issue in this election is the pandemic.

At a time of crisis, the American people are looking to their leaders for solutions on getting control of the virus, rebuilding the crushed economy and restoring some sense of normalcy to their daily lives.

Only one of the two major party tickets – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – has taken the virus seriously. Not only has Biden spent the last seven months laying out his plans to tackle the pandemic, but his campaign has modeled responsible behavior like mask wearing and social distancing.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, his administration and his campaign have refused to take this virus seriously from day one. Even after catching the virus himself, the president has been spewing dangerous lies and holding superspreader rallies.

As Kamala Harris said on Wednesday night, the fastest way for the American people to end this national nightmare is to turn out in massive numbers over the next 20 days.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter