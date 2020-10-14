Melania Trump Suggests A Healthy Diet And Fresh Air Can Reduce Risk Of Coronavirus

Advertisements

In an essay released Wednesday about her COVID-19 diagnosis, First Lady Melania Trump suggested that a good diet, vitamins, fresh air and compassion can reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

“I encourage everyone to continue to live the healthiest life they can,” she wrote in an essay entitled ‘My personal experience with COVID-19.’

“A balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy,” the first lady added. “For your complete well-being, compassion and humility are just as important in keeping our minds strong.”

Two things that Mrs. Trump didn’t mention as effective ways to prevent infection: mask wearing and social distancing.

More from her essay:

I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food. … I encourage everyone to continue to live the healthiest life they can. A balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy. For your complete well-being, compassion and humility are just as important in keeping our minds strong. For me personally, the most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things—family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are. I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can. Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did. If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges.

There is no question that maintaining a healthy diet is good for one’s overall wellbeing. Fresh air and a compassionate outlook on life can’t hurt either.

But in an essay solely dedicated to explaining her experience with COVID-19, Melania Trump failed to mention the most effective ways to actually keep yourself and others safe in the middle of this specific pandemic: wearing a mask and social distancing.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump – as well as Barron Trump – have all been infected with COVID-19. Sadly, their outlook on this virus and message to the American people hasn’t changed a bit.

