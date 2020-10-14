Trump Will Take Part In Competing Town Hall Event After Backing Out Of Debate

Advertisements

President Donald Trump will take part in an NBC News town hall. It will be hosted by “TODAY” anchor Savannah Guthrie and will take place on Thursday at 8 p.m., the same time that Trump’s rival, Democrat Joe Biden, is doing his own town hall in Philadelphia on ABC News.

Guthrie “will moderate a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters,” according to NBC News. “It will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations.”

Trump tested positive for coronavirus after the first presidential debate, which was held on September 29. The news stunned the nation and prompted the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to declare the next presidential debate would be a virtual event. The president rejected the idea, saying he was “not going to waste my time in a virtual debate.”

“That’s not what debating is all about — you sit behind the computer and do a debate, it’s ridiculous,” he said on Fox Business the week after testing positive. “And then they cut you off whenever they want.”