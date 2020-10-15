Biden Campaign Suspends Travel for Harris After Communications Director Tests Positive for Covid-19

Advertisements

Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, has suspended her travel through Sunday after her communications director Liz Allen tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joe Biden’s campaign manager, said Harris was not in close contact with Allen or another individual on the campaign prior to their positive test results.

“Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time,” she said.

“Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then,” noted The Associated Press.

Biden will participate in an ABC News town hall tonight where he is certain to discuss the effects the coronavirus pandemic have had on his campaign and the nation at large. The news that President Donald Trump had tested positive for coronavirus after the first presidential debate prompted the Commission on Presidential Debates to suspend the next debate and to announce it would be held virtually. The president refused to participate and will instead participate in an NBC News town hall that will air the same time as Biden’s event.