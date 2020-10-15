Biden Sets A Trump Voter Straight Who Believes Trump Cut Taxes For Workers

Advertisements

Joe Biden has been taking questions from Trump voters at his ABC town hall and he is respectfully setting them straight.

Biden was asked by a Republican, “Thank you, Mr. Vice president. You stated that anyone making less than$400,000 will not see their taxes raised. But also state that you are going to eliminate the Trump tax cuts. The Trump tax cuts reduce taxes for the majority of workers. I would argue not enough. What is your plan for extending the tax cuts for the middle class or creating a new plan that further reduces those taxes?”

Biden answered:



I carry this card with me. When I said the Trump tax cuts, about $1.3 trillion of the $2 trillion in his tax cuts went to the top one-tenth of 1%. That’s what I’m talking about eliminating. Not all the tax cuts that are out there. And by the way, if you just take a look, we reduce the corporate tax rate from 35%, and Democrats, Republicans who were in office thought it should come down to 28%. He reduced it to 21%. You have 91 out of the fortune 500 companies not paying a single solitary penny.

If you raise the corporate tax back to 28%, which is a fair tax, you’d raise over $1 trillion by that one act. If you made sure that people making over 400 grand paid what they did in the Bush administration. It goes up to — let me get the exact number. Another $92 billion. So, you can raise a lot of money to be able to invest in things that can make your life easier. Make you change your standard of living by making sure you have affordable health care, by making sure you’re in a situation where you are able to send your kid to school and if you have student debt, you can deal with it, making sure that your home, you can pay your mortgage.

The exchange shows that Joe Biden is willing to talk to Trump voters on a human level. It also demonstrated how misinformed many Trump voters are. In the early going, Joe Biden took two questions from people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and he hit them both out of the park.

Trump has been spreading misinformation for years, and it is uplifting to see Joe Biden set people straight while expressing understanding, compassion, and empathy.

