Biden Leads With White Votes As Signs Grow Of Enormous Democratic Wave

Joe Biden has taken the lead with white voters in the strongest signal yet that a massive Democratic wave could be building.

NPR reported on the new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll:

The former vice president leads Trump 54% to 43% among likely voters in the poll. It’s the highest level of support Biden has achieved since the poll began testing the head-to-head matchup in February. Biden has never been below 50% in the question in the Marist poll, and Trump has never been above 44%.

Notably, Biden is leading in this survey with white voters, 51% to 47%. That is extraordinary. Trump won white voters in 2016 by 20 points, and no Democrat has won that high a share of white voters dating back to Jimmy Carter in 1976, when the country was far less diverse.

If Biden does, in fact, win that level with whites, it would indicate that a very large wave is building for Democrats up and down the ballot.

If Biden is leading, tied, or even within single digits of Trump with white voters, the Democrats will win the election in a rout.

There has been diminished chatter about the potential of a contested election as the reality of record-setting early voting and a unified consistency of trajectory in the polls are both hinting at a Democratic victory. The evidence that things are going well for Democrats so far is circumstantial, but it is clear.

The signs are pointing in one direction.

Wave elections don’t just materialize out of thin air.

The combination of the pandemic, the economic collapse, Trump’s personality, and his incompetent corruption along with the fact that Joe Biden has been a liked and highly effective candidate have combined to create a blue wave perfect storm.

A blue tsunami has been building for years, and it looks poised to sweep Trump and his Republican enablers out of power.

