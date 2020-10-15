GOP Sen. Ben Sasse Obliterates Trump And The Corrupt First Family In Newly Revealed Audio

Advertisements

In newly revealed audio, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska took direct aim Donald Trump, zeroing in on the president’s mismanagement of the pandemic and even blasting the first family for treating the presidency “like a business opportunity.”

After quickly naming a few areas where he agrees with the president, Sasse unloaded a lengthy criticism of Trump that lasted nearly ten minutes.

He said Trump “kisses dictators’ butts,” “sells out our allies,” spends taxpayer dollars “like a drunken sailor,” “mocks evangelicals behind closed doors,” and has “flirted with white supremacists.”

The GOP senator also didn’t hold back when describing Trump’s mismanagement of the COVID crisis, saying the president “refused to treat it seriously for months” and handled it like a “PR crisis” instead of a public health emergency.

Sasse’s takedown of Trump came after a constituent asked him, “Why do you have to criticize [Trump] so much?”

The full audio:

As Trump sinks, Republicans will likely try to distance themselves

In the Donald Trump era, Republican criticism of Donald Trump has been hard to come by. In the rare moments when it has happened, it has almost never been as full-throated as Ben Sasse’s recent takedown.

But as Trump continues to sink in the polls and Republican leaders look to protect their own political futures, it’s likely that more and more members of the GOP will try to put distance between themselves and this president.

The problem, of course, is that they have spent the past four years looking the other way as Trump debases the presidency. When they had opportunities to hold him accountable, they refused to step up and do their jobs.

If Donald Trump loses in less than three weeks, Republicans will likely do their best to pretend they never even knew the guy. The American people shouldn’t let them get away with it.

