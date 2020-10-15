In Dueling Town Halls, Trump Throws Tantrums And Biden Behaves Like A Real President

Advertisements

In a pair of dueling town hall events on Thursday night, Donald Trump acted like an irritated toddler while Joe Biden behaved like the next president of the United States.

On a range of topics, Trump alternated between telling outright lies and throwing tantrums because he didn’t like the questions.

In the opening moments of the town hall, Trump seemed to suggest that he may have shown up at the first presidential debate without getting tested for COVID-19. This despite the fact that each of the candidates were required to be tested before the event.

Trump kicks off his NBC News town hall by refusing to say if he was tested before showing up at the first presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/u8SPQ3Sm9M — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 16, 2020

When Savannah Guthrie questioned the president about his refusal to embrace masks, Trump immediately started spewing lies and suggested that maybe face coverings aren’t that effective.

Trump gets caught telling multiple lies about the use of masks. pic.twitter.com/c9vcvoUSpd — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 16, 2020

When Guthrie pointed out that America leads the world in the number of COVID-19 deaths, Trump threw a tantrum and started rambling about the virus in other countries.

Trump called the U.S. death toll, which now stands at over 220,000, a “winner.”

Trump calls America’s 220,000+ COVID death toll a “winner.” pic.twitter.com/hbegvk6Scg — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 16, 2020

One of Trump’s biggest implosions came when – no surprise – he was asked about his repeated hesitance to denounce white supremacy.

“Oh, you always do this,” Trump huffed and puffed before claiming that he’s denounced white supremacy for years. “You didn’t ask Joe Biden whether or not he denounces Antifa.”

Trump also refused to denounce QAnon, a deranged conspiracy theory.

Trump goes off the rails and throws a tantrum when he’s asked to denounce white supremacy without hesitation. pic.twitter.com/jUQIOYamrw — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 16, 2020

On the issue of his tax returns, Trump again refused to commit to releasing them, saying he was under audit.

Trump attacks NBC and the IRS when he’s asked to release his tax returns. pic.twitter.com/A2dCKmtXJD — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Joe Biden behaved like a president

As Donald Trump immediately went off the rails at his town hall event on NBC News, Joe Biden was on ABC behaving like an adult president.

When faced with difficult questions – even from Trump supporters – the former vice president didn’t go off the rails and lose his cool. Instead, he respectfully answered their questions and sought to clear up their concerns.

Two examples came when Biden was asked by Trump voters about tax policy and a coronavirus vaccine.

A Trump voter tries to tell Biden that the Trump tax cuts cut taxes for workers, and Biden set him straight. pic.twitter.com/UofUq4X1UU — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 16, 2020

Biden masterfully handles a question from a Trump voter about whether or not he would take a coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/meo1T40gLe — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 16, 2020

While the two candidates didn’t share the same stage on Thursday night, the contrast was crystal clear.

Donald Trump acted like a petulant child, while Joe Biden behaved like a commander-in-chief.

