McConnell Says GOP Has Votes to Confirm Amy Coney Barrett to SCOTUS

Advertisements

Speaking to reporters in Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Republicans have enough votes to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court later this month.

“She’ll come out of committee next Thursday … and we’ll go to the floor with her on Friday the 23rd and stay on it until we finish,” McConnell said.”We have the votes.”

A committee vote on Barrett’s nomination will be held on October 22. The full Senate will vote the following week.

Advertisements

Today the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold the fourth and final day of hearings on Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. Democrats have accused Republicans of rushing to confirm Barrett ahead of November’s general election.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said there had been “a denigration of the process to the point where it’s almost useless.”

“I would be afraid to ask her about the presence of gravity on Earth. She may decline to answer because it may come up in a case,” Durbin said of Barrett, who declined to answer several questions, including whether President Donald Trump should commit to a peaceful transfer of power in the event he loses the election.