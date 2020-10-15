Obama Encourages Voters to “Vote Early” in New Ad

Advertisements

In a new ad, former President Barack Obama encourages Americans to vote–and vote early. The election is just 19 days away.

“Millions of Americans are already voting. Make sure you stand up and join them,” he says in the ad. “There will always be reasons to think your vote doesn’t matter. That’s not new. What is new is a growing movement for justice, equality and progress on so many issues.”

“But it’s going to be close,” he adds. “It could come down to a handful of voters just like you. So I’m asking you to bring this thing home. Leave no doubt. Vote early.”

Advertisements

You can watch the ad below.

Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign has an 11-point lead over President Donald Trump’s campaign according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll of registered voters. The Biden campaign also raised $383 million in September, giving Biden a significant financial advantage over his opponent.