Republicans are openly planning to revive their phony concern over deficits and government spending if Joe Biden is elected president less than three weeks from now.

According to Bloomberg, the reason GOP lawmakers have backed away from stimulus talks over the past few weeks is that they want to position themselves as deficit hawks if Biden wins the White House.

“A GOP strategist who has been consulting with Senate campaigns said Republicans have been carefully laying the groundwork to restrain a Biden administration on federal spending and the budget deficit by talking up concerns about the price tag for another round of virus relief,” the report revealed.

Bloomberg continued, “The thinking, the strategist said, is that it would be very hard politically to agree on spending trillions more now and then in January suddenly embrace fiscal restraint.”

As Greg Sargent of the Washington Post noted on Wednesday, this new GOP angle is part of their plan to “destroy a Joe Biden presidency” should the Democratic nominee defeat Trump, as polls suggest he may.

This is why Senate elections are so important

Ending Donald Trump’s dumpster fire presidency is the number one priority in this election. If given four more years in the White House, Trump’s damage will likely be irreversible.

But the emerging Republican plot to undermine Joe Biden – three weeks before votes are even counted – makes it clear that Democrats must also win back the Senate if they want a shot at implementing a policy agenda that will put America back on the right track.

While the GOP is playing defense all over the Senate map, from Maine to North Carolina to Iowa, it is no guarantee that Democrats will automatically win back the chamber if Biden is elected.

If America truly wants to turn the page on Trumpism, they don’t just need to put Joe Biden in the White house. They need to unseat Donald Trump’s enablers in the Senate, too.

