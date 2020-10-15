Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Begs America To Vote For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Advertisements

In an editorial for Vanity Fair, Caroline Rose Giuliani – daughter of Rudy Giuliani – urged the country to “end Donald Trump’s reign of terror” and vote for the Biden-Harris ticket.

“I may not be able to change my father’s mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office,” she wrote.

“It’s taken persistence and nerve to find my voice in politics, and I’m using it now to ask you to stand with me in the fight to end Donald Trump’s reign of terror,” she added.

Advertisements

The ex-NYC mayor’s daughter called her dad “the president’s personal bulldog” and said that he is part of Trump’s chorus of corrupt “yes-men.”

“If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president’s personal bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with ‘yes-men’ and women,” she wrote.

More from the editorial:

Trump and his enablers have used his presidency to stoke the injustice that already permeated our society, taking it to dramatically new, Bond-villain heights. I am a filmmaker in the LGBTQ+ community who tells stories about mental health, sexuality, and other stigmatized issues, and my goal is to humanize people and foster empathy. So I hope you’ll believe me when I say that another Trump term (a term, itself, that makes me cringe) will irrevocably harm the LGBTQ+ community, among many others. His administration asked the Supreme Court to let businesses fire people for being gay or trans, pushed a regulation to let health care providers refuse services to people who are LGTBQ+, and banned trans people from serving their country in the military. Women, immigrants, people with disabilities, and people of color are all also under attack by Trump’s inhumane policies—and by his judicial appointments, including, probably, Amy Coney Barrett. Trump’s administration has torn families apart in more ways than I even imagined were possible, from ripping children from their parents at the border to mishandling the coronavirus, which has resulted in over 215,000 in the U.S. dying, many thousands of them without their loved ones near. Faced with preventable deaths during a pandemic that Trump downplayed and ignored, rhetoric that has fed deep-seated, systemic racism, and chaos in the White House, it’s no surprise that so many Americans feel as hopeless and overwhelmed as I did growing up. But if we refuse to face our political reality, we don’t stand a chance of changing it. … If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president’s personal bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with “yes-men” and women, the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power. We’ve seen this ad nauseam with Trump and his cadre of high-level sycophants (the ones who weren’t convicted, anyway).

Not even Rudy Giuliani’s daughter is listening to him anymore

For a brief moment in time – particularly after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks – Rudy Giuliani appeared to be a respected leader in American politics. But that respect gradually dwindled away over the years as his 9/11 mileage ran out.

It accelerated in 2008 during his failed presidential bid – a campaign that he began as a frontrunner and finished as a loser, not winning a single state or delegate.

In the Trump era of American politics, Giuliani set fire to whatever was left of his credibility, choosing to jump off the deep end and act as one of the president’s most shameless sycophants.

Now, Giuliani is essentially the crazy uncle – or, in this case, father – that everybody tries to avoid at Thanksgiving. He spends his days spewing conspiracy theories on cable news and trotting the globe looking for dirt on Joe Biden.

This may have earned him a spot in Donald Trump’s corrupt band of sleazy henchmen, but to everybody else he has become nothing but a laughingstock.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter