Trump’s Town Hall Is So Bad That He Got Compared To A Crazy Uncle

Trump’s town hall has been such a nightmare that at one point, he was compared to a crazy uncle when he refused to denounce QAnon.

Savannah Guthrie asked, “While we’re denouncing, let me ask you about qanon. It is this theory that Democrats are a pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that. Can you once and for all denounce qanon in its entirety?”

Trump answered, “I just don’t know about qanon.”

Guthrie, “You do know. ”

Trump dodged, “I don’t know. I don’t know. You tell me all about it, let’s waste a whole show, you start off with white supremacy, I denounce it. You start off with something else. Let’s go. Keep asking me these questions. Let me just tell what you I do hear about it is they are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that, I do agree with that.”

Guthrie, “But there’s not a satanic cult being run by — ”

Trump, “I don’t know that.”

>Guthrie, “You don’t know that?”

Trump, “And neither do you know that. Why aren’t you asking me about antifa?”

Trump ranted about imaginary antifa, and Guthrie asked, “Just this week you retweeted to your 87 million followers a conspiracy theory that Joe Biden orchestrated to have S.E.A.L. Team 6 killed to cover up the fake death of bin laden. Now, why would you send a lie like that too your followers?””

Trump, “That was a retweet. That was an opinion of somebody. And that was a retweet. I’ll put it out there.”

Guthrie, “I don’t get that. You’re the president. You’re not someone’s crazy uncle who can retweet whatever.”

Video:

This clip where Trump gets compared to a crazy uncle while he refuses to denounce QAnon sums up how badly his town hall has gone. pic.twitter.com/GqvJGVS6Oo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2020

The town hall is going so badly that Trump refused to denounce a bonkers conspiracy theory and got compared to a crazy uncle. Crazed uncle who tanked the economy and needlessly killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in a pandemic is not a look that wins second terms.

Joe Biden has skated through his town hall and may have picked up more votes. Donald Trump doused himself in gasoline and lit the match to set himself ablaze.

