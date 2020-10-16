Joe Biden Cares So Much That He Stayed After Town Hall And Took Voter Questions

Advertisements

After the town hall on ABC ended, Joe Biden stayed and continued to take questions from Pennsylvania voters with no TV cameras running.

Biden kept talking to voters after the TV coverage stopped:

The event is over, the commentators are moving on, the studio crew closing up… and yet @JoeBiden stands and continues to take questions from the voters in the room. This is a man that truly cares about people. pic.twitter.com/r2ciq9ABVW — John Bisognano (@johnbisognano) October 16, 2020

Advertisements

The difference between Biden and Trump is that Joe Biden cares about the people that he is talking to and he wants to hear from them.

Donald Trump wants to be on television and hear himself talk.

For Trump, the voters at the town hall are props on the set of his latest TV episode. Joe Biden sees people. He sees their struggles, their joys, their pain.

Joe Biden is there even when the cameras go away. The same will never be said of Donald Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook