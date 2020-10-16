Trump’s Own Former Chief Of Staff John Kelly Calls Him Pathetic

Advertisements

Former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly talked about the depths of Trump’s dishonesty and called the president pathetic.

Gen. Kelly told CNN, “The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Video:

Former Trump Chief of Staff, John Kelly, "the depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it's more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I've ever met in my life." pic.twitter.com/aUIDEsNA7b — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2020

It is good that Gen. Kelly is putting his thoughts about Trump out there before the election, but it would have been much more useful for the country if he would have loudly and publicly spoken up at any time since he left the Trump administration.

Kelly’s comments are similar to those of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) who said in a call with supporters everything about Trump that Republicans refuse to say publicly.

The fact that Republicans are increasingly leaking their real feelings about Trump suggests that the Republican Party thinks that Trump is going to lose to Joe Biden, and they are in the process of throwing the sitting president overboard to distance themselves from his failure and salvage their reputations for the future.

The situation is being driven by political expediency, as Republicans aren’t just kicking Trump when he’s down. They’re kicking him out, while still lacking political courage.

