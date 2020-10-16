NYT Editorial Board Urges Americans to “End Our National Crisis”

Advertisements

The New York Times editorial board penned a scathing op-ed urging Americans to “end our national crisis” and vote President Donald Trump out of office this November.

“Donald Trump’s re-election campaign poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II,” the board writes. “Mr. Trump’s ruinous tenure already has gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world. He has abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations. He has subsumed the public interest to the profitability of his business and political interests. He has shown a breathtaking disregard for the lives and liberties of Americans. He is a man unworthy of the office he holds.”

The upcoming election “can be a turning point,” they continue, noting that the damage Trump’s reelection could inflict to the democratic experiment would be “irreversible.”

They point out that Trump is “engaged in a full-throated assault on the integrity” when he attacks voting procedures and refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, “suggesting that his victory is the only legitimate outcome, and that if he does not win, he is ready to contest the judgment of the American people in the courts or even on the streets.”

“The repudiation of Mr. Trump is the first step in repairing the damage he has done. But even as we write these words, Mr. Trump is salting the field — and even if he loses, reconstruction will require many years and tears,” they observe.

The Times editorial board lists a litany of Trump’s offenses, including racist attacks, demagoguery, his climate change denial, his approach to the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, and the way he has fractured our relationships with allies abroad.

