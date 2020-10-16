Trump Claims “Red Wave” Is Coming Despite Lagging in the Polls

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed his poll numbers are “looking very strong” and that a “RED WAVE” is coming despite lagging in the polls behind his rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

“Big crowds, great enthusiasm,” the president wrote on Twitter.

Polls numbers are looking very strong. Big crowds, great enthusiasm. Massive RED WAVE coming!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

According to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, the president trails Biden by 11 points with less than three weeks to go until Election Day. Biden is ahead 54 percent to 43 percent.

“It’s the highest level of support Biden has achieved since the poll began testing the head-to-head matchup in February. Biden has never been below 50% in the question in the Marist poll, and Trump has never been above 44%,” NPR reported, noting that Biden has taken the lead in key swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, all of which Trump won in 2016.

The president has often relied on support from white voters, but this poll indicates Biden enjoys a four-point lead with this demographic (51 percent to 47 percent).

“That is extraordinary. Trump won white voters in 2016 by 20 points. Biden’s 51% among white voters is the highest for a Democrat dating back to Jimmy Carter in 1976, when the U.S. was far less racially diverse,” noted NPR. “If Biden does, in fact, win that level with whites, it would indicate that a very large wave is building for Democrats up and down the ballot.”