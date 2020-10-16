Trump Tells Gov. Ron DeSantis To Rig Florida For Him

Advertisements

At one of his rally stops in Florida, Trump told one of his “jokes” where he threatened Gov. Ron DeSantis if he didn’t deliver Florida.

Trump said, “He’s been, my friend. Hey Ron, are we gonna’ win the state, please? You know, if we don’t win it, I’m blaming the governor. I’ll fire him somehow.”

Video:

"Hey Ron, are we gonna win the state please? You know, if we don't win it, I'm blaming the governor. I'll fire him somehow" — Trump pic.twitter.com/qFCGAjdGsa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2020

Those closest to Trump all say that he has no sense of humor. Donald Trump is not known for his light-hearted personality or jokes. Trump was telling DeSantis to deliver Florida to him on Election Day, and if he doesn’t, Trump will blame him and back a primary challenge against DeSantis.

Trump’s message was clear. The governor had better make sure that Trump wins Florida, or the president would hold him responsible for his defeat.

Donald Trump is counting on Republican elected officials like Ron DeSantis in Florida and Brian Kemp in Georgia to suppress the vote and help him win.

One can only imagine the outrage on the right if Joe Biden came to Pennsylvania and told Gov. Tom Wolf, I’m blaming you if I don’t win the state.

Trump isn’t hiding anything. He is going to try to steal Florida, and perhaps the entire election, from Joe Biden.

