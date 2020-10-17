GOP Sen. David Perdue Hides Behind Staffer After Waging Racist Attack On Kamala Harris

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia on Friday night went full racist when the state’s Republican Sen. David Perdue, running in a competitive reelection campaign, lobbed a disgusting attack on Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris by knowingly mispronouncing and mocking her name.

It came when the Georgia senator was slamming various Democratic leaders, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“The most insidious thing that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden are trying to perpetuate, and Bernie [Sanders] and Elizabeth [Warren] and Kamala — Kah-ma-la, or Kah-mah-la, or Kamala-mala-mala — I don’t know, whatever,” Sen. Perdue said, according to USA TODAY.

Video:

Then-Sen. George Allen, 2006: “Macaca, or whatever his name is.” Sen. David Perdue, tonight: “Kamala-mala-mala-whatever” (Though Perdue is making fun of the actual name of a woman he has served with for four years.)pic.twitter.com/RYrHUR4CIS — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 16, 2020

Responding to the immediate backlash, Sen. Perdue essentially hid behind a statement from his communications director, who claimed the senator “simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it.”

Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it. He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she and her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing, which includes the Green New Deal… (1/2) #GASen #gapol — John Burke (@JBurkeNation) October 16, 2020

The response from the Perdue campaign is laughable, of course. All voters have to do is roll the tape to understand exactly what the Republican senator was doing.

As MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin said on Twitter, “Senator Perdue should apologize. He should not have a communications staffer cover for him with an obvious lie. He did not ‘simply pronounce’ Harris’s name. It was deliberate. And it was racist.”

It should also be noted that Perdue has served with Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate for four years and sits with her on the Senate Budget Committee. He knows how to pronounce her name.

This was nothing but racist pandering from a politician who knew it would fire up the MAGA crowd in Georgia.

