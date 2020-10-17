Joe Biden Nails Reporter Who Pushes Rudy Giuliani’s Russian Disinformation

Advertisements

Joe Biden had a fiery response to a CBS reporter who asked him about the Russian disinformation pushed by Rudy Giuliani and published by Rupert Murdoch.

Bo Erickson of CBS News asked about the NY Post story that is do toxic that Facebook and Twitter blocked it.

Biden answered, “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

Video:

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

Paula Reid of CBS complained about Biden attacking her colleague:

Biden adopts Trump playbook – attacking pool reporter @BoKnowsNews for asking about Hunter Biden story which has been a focus of President Trump’s campaign over past few days. Fine to attack the story, but why personally insult Bo? https://t.co/PgOsLgu2DT — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 17, 2020

The reason why it was fine for Biden to scold the reporter is that some in the media have learned nothing from 2016. The question was not legitimate and should not have been asked. The sourcing for the question has come from Russia through Rudy Giuliani.

Instead of asking Biden to react to an attack on America to help Trump, Erickson should have asked for Biden’s reaction on Russia trying to plant stories to interfere in the election.

Asking the question of Biden only serves to legitimize the disinformation from Russia and help Trump.

Biden’s answer should be a lesson to every other careless reporter who wants to treat a Russian attack to help Donald Trump like just another election story.