Russia Has Been Planning To Use Rudy Giuliani To Attack Biden And The Election Since 2019

Advertisements

Russia has been planning to use Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to leak fake Biden in emails in the weeks before election day since 2019.

The Daily Beast reported:



The reluctance of Bolton’s NSC team to engage with Giuliani shows that as early as the spring of 2019, the former New York mayor was seen as a conduit for Russia’s evolving efforts to manipulate the forthcoming election. One former senior White House official recalled a series of discussions in the early days of 2019 that Russia was working on a scheme to leak “forged” or “fake” emails through intermediaries in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election.

Officials viewed Giuliani as a possible target for such a leak, that person said. Another former official said Russia’s penetration of the servers of Ukranian energy company Burisma—where Hunter Biden once sat on the board—prompted “informed speculation among professionals that this would be the entree to fabricate material connecting Hunter Biden to corruption inside Burisma, and it wouldn’t take more than 10 percent truth.”

Advertisements

Trump was told about this Russian campaign in 2019 and he did nothing, presumably because the Russian attack was intended to help his reelection campaign.

Given this information, the Russians likely fabricated the emails, which were then given to Rudy Giuliani who turned them over to Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post for publication. The point of the plan was to inject false and damaging disinformation about Joe Biden into the 2020 election through conservative media with Rudy Giuliani being the delivery mechanism.

The Ukraine/Biden story is Russian propaganda.

Joe Biden was correct to scold a reporter who asked him about it as if it was legitimate news.

Russia is trying to re-elect Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani is their willing asset.