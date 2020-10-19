Trump Cut Off A Highly Classified Intel Meeting Because He Was Bored And Wanted A Milkshake

2.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A totally-not-surprising report published on Monday revealed that Donald Trump once interrupted a highly classified intelligence meeting because he was bored and wanted a milkshake.

According to Politico, “President Donald Trump was in the middle of receiving a highly classified briefing on Afghanistan at his New Jersey golf club when he suddenly craved a malted milkshake.”

Trump proceeded to summon a waiter into the room – the same room where ‘code-word classified intelligence was being discussed’ – so he could order the shake.

Politico notes that the episode became “legendary” behind the scenes at the CIA and seemed to foreshadow Trump’s genuine disinterest in taking his job seriously when it comes to intelligence briefings.

More from the report:

“Does anyone want a malt?” he asked the senior defense and intelligence officials gathered around him, an august group that included the head of the CIA’s Special Activities Center, which is responsible for covert operations and paramilitary operations. “We have the best malts, you have to try them,” Trump insisted, as he beckoned a waiter into the room where code-word classified intelligence was being discussed. The malt episode, which took place a few months after Trump took office in 2017, became legendary inside the CIA, said three former officials. It was seen as an early harbinger of Trump’s disinterest in intelligence, which would later be borne out by the new president’s notorious resistance to reading his classified daily briefing, known as the PDB, and his impatience with the briefers, current and former officials said. But what initially seemed like mere boredom — which demoralized intelligence officials but could potentially be managed by including pictures and charts in briefings to hold the president’s attention — later morphed into something the officials saw as more sinister: an interest in wielding intelligence as a political cudgel. Whether selectively declassified by spy chiefs he installed for their loyalty, or obscured from congressional and public scrutiny if it conflicted with his preferred narrative, intelligence became just another weapon in the president’s arsenal.

Donald Trump is unfit to be commander in chief

There were some who believed that once Donald Trump took office, he would truly feel the gravity of the presidency and begin to take the job seriously.

But four years in, Trump continues to demonstrate that he views his position as a glorified Twitter troll and cable news pundit, not a president tasked with making important, life-and-death decisions. He loves the title, prestige and attention that comes with the presidency, but it ends there.

The fact that this president can’t spend even a few minutes taking this job seriously, particularly in matters of war and peace, is disqualifying.

Most Americans thought Donald Trump was unfit for this office, even before he was elected in 2016. He has spent every day since proving them right.

