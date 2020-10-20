GOP Pollster Frank Luntz Explains Why Trump is Running “The Worst Campaign I’ve Ever Seen”

Advertisements

GOP pollster Frank Luntz knows plenty about elections. Luntz first came into prominence working for Pat Buchanan’s 1992 campaign and has deeply studied every election since.

Luntz recently appeared at an event hosted by Peter Mandelson’s Global Counsel. While there, he told the crowd that Donald Trump is running the worst campaign he has ever seen.

The pollster began, “I’ve never seen a campaign more mis-calibrated than the Trump campaign. Frankly, his staff ought to be brought up on charges of political malpractice.”

Luntz continued:

“It is the worst campaign I’ve ever seen and I’ve been watching them since 1980. They’re on the wrong issues. They’re on the wrong message. They’ve got their heads up their asses,” he said, adding, “Your damn job is to get your candidate to talk about things that are relevant to the people you need to reach. And if you can’t do your your damn job then get out.”

The frequent Fox News contributor also slammed Trump and his campaign for their constant focus on Hunter Biden. He told the audience, “Nobody cares about Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden does not help put food on the table. Hunter Biden does not help anyone get a job. Hunter Biden does not provide health care or solve COVID. And Donald Trump spends all of his time focused on that and nobody cares.”