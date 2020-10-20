Trump Has A Breakdown And Walks Out On 60 Minutes Interview

3.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes that was apparently so bad that he walked out and told them they have enough material.

Trump tweeted:

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

CNN reported that Trump walked out on Mike Pence and the interview, “After camera crews set up at the White House on Monday, Trump sat down with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes on Tuesday before he abruptly ended the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use, according to two sources.”

The only reason that any politician wants to release their own version of an interview is that something horrible happened, and they are trying to get out in front of it. Trump was interviewed was Lesley Stahl, which is a hint, because Trump can’t handle being questioned by a woman.

We are two weeks from election day, and Trump is losing his mind on Twitter over an interview that was such a disaster that the President may release his own version.

What happened in this interview that Trump is so afraid for the world to see?

Trump should be making his closing argument for why he deserves a second term in office. Instead, he is trying to damage control for an interview that was apparently so damaging that the President is trying to defuse the bomb before it goes off on Sunday night.

