Trump Demands William Barr Investigate Joe Biden

With all of his other efforts to create a Biden scandal failing, Trump is pressuring Attorney General Barr to investigate the Bidens.

Trump said, “We’ve got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election, and by the way, we’re doing very well. We’re going to win the election…This has to be done early, so the attorney general has to act.”

"The attorney general has to act" — Trump pleads with Bill Barr to do something to hurt Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Bco8fTveEf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2020

Trump is trying to get the attorney general to launch an investigation into his election opponent based on Russian disinformation. The media didn’t fall for the Russian Hunter Biden emails. The FBI won’t launch an investigation into Hunter Biden, so Trump is trying to get the attorney general to follow the 2016 playbook and create a scandal against his opponent.

Donald Trump only won in 2016 because he and the Russians were able to make Hillary Clinton the focus of the election. Trump is wilting before the eyes of the nation under the intense scrutiny of being the incumbent president who is running for reelection.

Everything that Trump has tried to pull off as an October surprise has flopped. The real October surprises have all been body blows to Trump, and the coronavirus pandemic resurgence has been the dominant theme of the election.

Trump is losing, so he is trying to get William Barr to save his reelection campaign.

