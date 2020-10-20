Trump Demands Special Prosecutor Should Investigate Hunter Biden

Advertisements

During an interview with “Fox and Friends,” President Donald Trump claimed a special prosecutor should investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden.

We gotta get the attorney general to act and he’s gotta act and he’s gotta act fast,” Trump said. “He’s gotta appoint somebody. This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election.”

“This is the laptop from hell,” Trump continued. “Even if he didn’t get all of this money, you can’t go to China and have the son walk out with $1.5 billion. … You can’t go to Ukraine with $83,000 a month. … You can’t get $3.5 million from the mayor of Moscow’s wife. And you didn’t have a job before your father was vice president. You can’t go and go with your father and every stop you make, you pick up $1 billion. The vice president got a kickback, and everybody knows it, and they’ve known it a long time.”

Trump has continued to press his attorney general William Barr to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a Chinese energy firm.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said. “He’s gotta act, and he’s gotta act fast, and he’s gotta appoint somebody.”The president added: “This is major corruption, and we have to know about this before the election. The attorney general has to act.”

A New York Post investigation published emails suggesting Hunter Biden introduced his father to an executive with Burisma Holdings––a Ukrainian gas firm––in 2015. The story received criticism for shaky reporting and Twitter’s attempts to block the news outlet from sharing the story received criticism from Republicans who accused the tech giant of censoring conservative voices.

The Post‘s article garnered 2.59m interactions on Facebook and Twitter last week despite Twitter’s move, according to data from NewsWhip. Axios reports “that even swift, aggressive content suppression may not be swift or aggressive enough to keep down a story with as much White House backing and partisan fuel as this one.”