Trump Self-Destructs On Twitter After Angrily Stomping Out Of 60 Minutes Interview

In another pathetic moment for a president who can’t seem to find rock bottom, Donald Trump angrily stomped out of an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Tuesday and then all but declared war on CBS News and Lesley Stahl, his interviewer.

As The New York Times reports, “President Trump abruptly cut off an interview with the ’60 Minutes’ star Lesley Stahl at the White House on Tuesday and then taunted her on Twitter, posting a short behind-the-scenes video of her at the taping and noting that she had not been wearing a mask.”

Not only did Trump taunt Stahl on Twitter by showing a six-second video clip of her not wearing a mask in the immediate aftermath of the interview, but he also threatened to show the full interview online before it airs this coming Sunday on CBS.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!” Trump whined on Twitter. “This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about.”

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Not long after Trump’s interview and subsequent meltdown, he was visibly unhappy as he sulked out of the White House.

Following his “60 Minutes” interview, Trump did not smile to greet cheering supporters as he departed the White House. pic.twitter.com/1WlcRzdqax — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2020

It should be noted that while Trump was unable to get through his ’60 Minutes’ interview on Tuesday, Joe Biden completed his on Monday – without walking out or throwing a tantrum.

Trump’s closing argument is the most laughable in political history

At the end of a presidential campaign, candidates typically deliver a closing argument laying out why they are the best person to lead the country for the next four years.

Donald Trump clearly has other plans.

Instead of offering a forward-looking vision or clear rationale for why he should remain president, Trump has been holding superspreader rallies all across the country where he airs his grievances and openly fantasizes about locking up his political opponents.

In recent days, he has lobbed attacks at Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of America’s most trusted medical experts, and complained that the media has spent too much time talking about COVID-19, a virus that has taken the lives of nearly 230,000 Americans.

While it’s stunning to watch a presidential candidate repeatedly light himself on fire in the closing days of a campaign, it will be a fitting end to the most disastrous presidency in American history.

