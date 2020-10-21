Biden Campaign Condemns “Ongoing” Voter Intimidation in Florida

Advertisements

Biden for President Florida Communications Director Carlie Waibel condemned “ongoing tactics in Florida” after Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, tweeted a photo showing Daniel Ubeda, a Miami police officer, wearing a Trump 2020 mask inside an early voting center.

“In the United States of America, we cannot and will not stand for any behavior that could intimidate voters from participating in our democracy,” Waibel said in a statement. “Our country stands for freedom, liberty, and democracy, and these scare tactics have no place in our state. It’s clear that those running scared will try anything in the closing weeks of the election. There are no excuses for this behavior. We are committed to making sure every Floridian can vote and every vote is counted.”

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center. This is city funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

A Florida statute prohibits any officer or “employee of the state, or of any county or municipality thereof, except as hereinafter exempted from provisions hereof” from using their “official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with an election or a nomination of office or coercing or influencing another person’s vote or affecting the result thereof.”