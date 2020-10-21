In An Election Marked by Voter Suppression, Mike Huckabee Says Long Lines Show Americans “Care”

Advertisements

Images around the country show people lined up to vote, sometimes for hours, in an election that has been characterized by voter suppression. According to former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, long lines are a sign Americans “care” and are not deterred.

“It shows an extraordinary interest,” Huckabee said. “When people are lined up to vote, it means that they really care. They don’t drive by and say ‘Ah long line, forget about it.’ They get in that line and they wait an hour and a half and they cast their vote. It shows the passion of the American people.”

Huckabee recommended that to succeed in the home stretch, President Donald Trump should “forget about Hunter Biden, forget about all the distraction of everything except one thing: Remind the American people that it is their lives that are really on the mark right now.”

Advertisements

You can hear Huckabee’s remarks by watching the interview below.

Fox's Mike Huckabee puts a patriotic spin on long voting lines, a sign of voter suppression: "When people are lined up to vote, it means that they really care. They don't drive by and say 'ah long line, forget about it.' … It shows the passion of the American people." pic.twitter.com/7ZL3i9zExU — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 21, 2020

Waits to vote were as long as 10 hours in Georgia, according to one report, what critics say is a sign of a broken system despite a motivated electorate.