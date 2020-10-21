Mark Meadows Says Hunter Biden Probe Not a Priority Before Election Day

Advertisements

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said a possible investigation into Hunter Biden is not a priority before Election Day, one day after President Donald Trump urged his attorney general to investigate Biden’s business dealings.

“It’s not necessarily at the top of our priority list in this last 13 days, but as we’re looking at that, we think an independent special counsel might be the best medicine for this, not that anything would come out before November 3rd, nor should that be an expectation that any of your listeners would hear,” Meadows told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Yesterday, President Trump urged Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said. “He’s gotta act, and he’s gotta act fast, and he’s gotta appoint somebody.”The president added: “This is major corruption, and we have to know about this before the election. The attorney general has to act.”

A New York Post investigation published emails suggesting Hunter Biden introduced his father to an executive with Burisma Holdings––a Ukrainian gas firm––in 2015. The story received criticism for shaky reporting and Twitter’s attempts to block the news outlet from sharing the story received criticism from Republicans who accused the tech giant of censoring conservative voices.

For his part, Meadows said he has not discussed appointing a special prosecutor with Barr and said he does not plan to do so.

“Honestly, I’ve tried to let him do this job independent of any direct, you know, contact from the White House,” Meadows said.