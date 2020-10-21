Poll: Biden Continues to Lead in Battleground States

Advertisements

According to the latest CNBC/Change Research Poll, Democrat Joe Biden has maintained his lead in six key swing states as President Donald Trump continues to founder in the polls. Biden is leading, 50 percent to 46 percent, in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“The race, however, is beginning to change in some states. Biden led Trump by 8 points in Pennsylvania back in July, but the President has since closed the gap to just 2 points (Biden 49% vs. Trump 47%),” according to CNBC. “In North Carolina, Trump was leading Biden by 1 point in mid-August, but Biden has since maintained a narrow but steady lead of 3 points since September (Biden 50% vs. Trump 47%). The gap in Michigan is widening with Biden now leading the President (51% vs. 44%), a state Trump led by 8 points back in March.”

38 percent of voters in swing states say they’ve already voted. 49 percent said Trump will only accept the results of the presidential election f he wins (37 percent said they don’t think Biden would accept the results). Two-thirds said the economy is struggling and that more relief legislation is necessary to alleviate economic concerns. 34 percent said the opposite. While 45 percent said they blamed Trump and the Republican Party for not passing more coronavirus relief, 44 percent blamed the Democratic Party’s leadership. Covid-19 continues to be a major concern for voters as well, with 55 percent saying they disapprove of the way Trump has handled the pandemic and 53 percent saying they believe Biden would do a better job.

The conservative Rasmussen Reports also released a poll showing that Biden leads Trump in Ohio (48-46) and Pennsylvania (50-45), both of which Trump won in 2016. The poll showed Trump behind by two points in the former and five points in the latter.