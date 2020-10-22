GOP Strategist Mocks Trump For Pinning Reelection Hopes On Laughingstock Rudy Giuliani

Advertisements

GOP strategist Rick Wilson said that Donald Trump’s strategy for Thursday’s debate – and seemingly for the remainder of his flailing reelection campaign – relies solely on a crackpot conspiracy theory being pushed by laughingstock lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Wilson said he expects Trump to behave like a “monkey throwing poop” during the final presidential debate, but that nobody outside the “Breitbart crowd” will believe any of the ludicrous lies Trump and Giuliani are spewing.

“It only plays out to these folks that believe that Hillary Clinton was a child predator cannibal who ran an international sex ring,” the GOP strategist said. “These idiots are going to believe it.”

He added, “[Trump supporters] can’t understand why an obviously ludicrous set of accusations brought to you by a man, the president’s free lawyer, who was just caught touching his junk in a hotel room by Borat, is not seen as a credible source for the American people right now.”

Wilson said:

Trump has nothing to offer the American people

With less than two weeks before the votes in this election are finally counted, Donald Trump has increasingly made it clear that he has no record to run on and nothing to offer the American people.

In short, he has run out of gas. He’s not even pretending to put forward a second term agenda.

It’s why he is spending the remaining days of this campaign waging war on ’60 Minutes’ anchor Lesley Stahl and pushing laughable Russian disinformation from Rudy Giuliani.

Donald Trump could still win this election, to be sure, but right now he’s behaving like a desperate candidate who knows he’s losing.

