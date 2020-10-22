Jared Kushner Is Already Planning To Launch A Trump-Themed News Network After The Election

Advertisements

In a sign that even those closest to Donald Trump aren’t confident that he will defeat Joe Biden, Jared Kushner is reportedly laying the groundwork for a Trump-branded news network.

According to Business Insider, “Jared Kushner has been talking up the idea of starting a Donald Trump-themed news outlet or some other media company, possibly as soon as after the election, five Republicans familiar with the discussions told Insider.”

The report added that some Trump advisers see Kushner’s move as a sign that he has his eyes on the exits with the election just days away.

More from Business Insider:

Kushner has floated the idea to Republicans and media types throughout the year, according to three of the people. But the increased chatter about the rise of another conservative media outlet, possibly branded under the Trump name, has kicked up even more over the past few weeks as the president’s reelection chances continue to sink. The timing so close to Election Day has Trump advisors wondering if Kushner himself is anticipating a defeat much like he and others did before the president’s upset White House win in 2016. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Jared’s future is in building a media empire of some kind,” one of the Republicans familiar with the nascent talks said. “He believes that controlling the media means controlling the policy, controlling the people.”

It would be easy an easy transition for Trump

For Donald Trump, making the transition from reality TV president to cable news pundit wouldn’t be a difficult one.

After all, he has spent much of the past four years absorbing wall-to-wall cable news coverage and then complaining about it on Twitter. And, as PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier this year, Trump doesn’t show up to work until noon and he spends much of his time eating and watching TV.

Donald Trump already thinks he’s a right-wing cable news pundit. If he loses in November, he’ll finally be able to make it official.

