Pete Buttigieg Goes On Fox News And Shuts Down Trump’s Smear Campaign Against The Bidens

One of Joe Biden’s top surrogates, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, went on Fox News on Thursday and shut down Donald Trump’s smear campaign against the Biden family.

When Fox host Bret Baier brought up Hunter Biden’s so-called “business dealings,” Buttigieg shut it down immediately.

“If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let’s talk about the president of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account,” the former mayor and presidential candidate said.

Video:

Buttigieg: If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let’s talk about the President of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account pic.twitter.com/kgQ7uspaOy — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 22, 2020

Buttigieg said:

If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let’s talk about the president of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account. That’s not like, you know, something somebody said that used to work with somebody related to the president. That’s a matter of documented fact, and they won’t even tell us what bank it’s with. Does that bother Americans? I’m pretty sure it bothers Americans a lot more than what they’re trying to whip up for the last 12 days of this election season.

Buttigieg’s performance on Fox News on Thursday is just the latest in a series of Fox News takedowns he has delivered in recent weeks.

In the closing days of this campaign, the former mayor has shown himself to be one of the Biden campaign’s strongest surrogates.

Spewing Russian misinformation doesn’t work outside the MAGA bubble

Spewing Russian misinformation might be effective when the audience is a crowd of red hats at a superspreader rally, but it immediately evaporates outside of that bubble.

As Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday, it looks even more ludicrous when you consider the fact that Trump’s entire career in business is a trail of shady financial dealings, which he has worked tirelessly to hide from the American people.

Donald Trump’s main problem right now is that he has nothing to offer the majority of the country that doesn’t currently support him. Spending the final days of this campaign regurgitating Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theories isn’t likely to solve it.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter