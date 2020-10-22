Rumor: Bernie Sanders Is Angling To Be Biden’s Labor Secretary

Advertisements

When a candidate wins an election, it is typical that they reward the people that supported them with plum positions in the cabinet. Donald Trump made Jeff Sessions his Attorney General and made Ben Carson the head of Housing and Urban Development.

If Joe Biden is to win the election, he will have to fill multiple positions with competent people. And some people are reportedly trying to angle for jobs. According to a new report, one of these people is Bernie Sanders.

A source close to the Vermont senator told the website that Sanders is interested in becoming the next Secretary of Labor. “ can confirm he’s trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it,” the source says. “He, personally, does have an interest in it.”

Advertisements

Faiz Shakir, who ran Sanders’ presidential campaign, said, “He’s 100 percent in Joe Biden’s court. We’ve had a good working relationship with the Biden team and I expect we’ll maintain that all the way through.”

Shakir continued, “It would be great to have a unity government that takes into account that progressives are a pretty healthy portion of the electorate. Heeding that would be good, but if Joe Biden wins, he rightly has a mandate to move in whatever direction he chooses.”

When Sanders himself was asked about the report, he did not confirm or deny it. He told Politico, “Right now I am focused on seeing that Biden is elected president. That’s what my main focus is.”