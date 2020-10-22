Joe Biden Crushes Trump On The Coronavirus To Start The Debate

Advertisements

Joe Biden came out firing and hit Trump for his ineptitude and failure on the coronavirus pandemic at the final presidential debate.

Video:

Biden is ripping Trump apart on the pandemic as Trump is in total denial about the rising cases, and claims that this won't be a dark winter. #Debates2020 #Presidentialdebate pic.twitter.com/cSFBTvMxUk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 23, 2020

Biden said, “Make sure it’s totally transparent. Have the scientists see it, know it, look at it, go through all the processes. And by the way, this is the same fellow who told you this was going to end by Easter last time. This is the same fellow who told you don’t worry, we’re going to end this by the summer. We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter. And he has no clear plan and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year.”

Trump responded, “We’re not going to have a dark winter at all. We’re opening up our country. We’ve learned and studied and understand the disease which we didn’t at the beginning. When I closed and banned China from coming in, heavily infected, and then ultimately Europe, but China was in January.”

Biden has used the section of the debate on the coronavirus to crush Trump for his failure on the pandemic. Trump is in total denial, and all he can do is repeat his pandemic denial talking points. Trump at one point said that the virus will be gone soon, then later admitted that it will be here for a year and a half.

Trump has no plan, and he is flailing while repeating his failed talking points.

