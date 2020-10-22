Trump Tantrums After Biden Tries To Talk About The Middle Class Instead Of Rudy’s Conspiracies

Advertisements

Donald Trump spent much of his speaking time slinging mud at Joe Biden and his family on Thursday night – echoing his crackpot lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

That prompted Biden to turn to the camera and refocus the discussion to all the middle class Americans that are struggling because of an economic crash caused by Trump’s incompetence.

“He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues,” Biden said. “It’s not about his family and my family. It’s about your family. ”

“If you’re a middle class family, you’re getting hurt badly right now,” the former VP said.

In response, Trump threw a tantrum and mocked Biden for wanting to talk about middle-class families.

Video:

Joe Biden turns to the camera and tells the American people that Donald Trump has failed them, which spurs an immediate Trump tantrum. pic.twitter.com/soXfZiqQEJ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 23, 2020

Biden said:

There’s a reason why he’s bringing up all this malarky. There’s reason for this. He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues. It’s not about his family and my family. It’s about your family. And your family’s hurting badly. If you’re a middle class family, you’re getting hurt badly right now. You’re sitting at the kitchen table this morning and deciding, we can’t get new tires, they’re bald, because we have to wait another month or so, or are we going to be able to pay the mortgage or who is going to tell her she can’t go back to community college. They’re the decisions you’re making, in middle class families like I grew up with like Scranton and Claymont. They’re in trouble. We should be talking about your families. It’s the last thing he wants to talk about.

Trump has nothing to offer working Americans

With the economy in shambles after Donald Trump bungled the first major crisis to hit his desk, millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to get by.

Meanwhile, Trump and Republicans are blocking much-needed relief for middle class families while working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a pandemic.

At the end of the day, Donald Trump has nothing to run on – no rationale for his reelection – so he’s spewing Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theories instead of speaking to the struggles of regular Americans.

