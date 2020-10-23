Bernie Sanders Will Campaign for Biden This Weekend

Advertisements

Senator Bernie Sanders will campaign for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this weekend. The Biden campaign will make a formal announcement later this morning. Sanders will be present at two events in North Side and Rankin. Sanders will be joined by Pennsylvania state Representative Jake Wheatley, a Biden surrogate whose district includes the two aforementioned neighborhoods.

Sanders “will be here to help turn out union members to vote for Mr. Biden, and it will start with a rally with campaign volunteers and members of the Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ, on CCAC’s Allegheny campus on Saturday morning,” writes Julian Routh, a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter.

The announcement comes as reports indicate Sanders is vying for a position in Biden’s potential administration and has expressed an interest in becoming the next Labor Department Secretary.

According to a source close to Sanders who spoke to Politico, Sanders is “trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it. He, personally, does have an interest in it.”

“Right now I am focused on seeing that Biden is elected president,” Sanders said when approached for comment. “That’s what my main focus is.”