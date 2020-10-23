Rudy Giuliani Knew The Fake Hunter Biden Emails Weren’t Credible

Advertisements

Rudy Giuliani originally turned down the offer of Hunter Biden emails more than a year and a half ago because they were not credible.

Salon reported:

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Donald Trump, was approached by someone offering allegedly compromising emails and images belonging to Hunter Biden in spring 2019, according to two individuals familiar with the meeting.

Giuliani was approached with the offer while at a lunch in New York City in late May of last year, according to the sources. The content included emails, as well as allegedly salacious video. The offer was declined, one of the individuals said, amid credibility questions.

The timing aligns with other reporting that Rudy Giuliani was the target of Russian disinformation campaign designed to leak fake Biden emails in the final weeks of the 2020 election. It turns out that the emails came from Ukraine, likely from the Russian agent that Guiliani has been in contact with, not a computer repair shop in Delaware.

Ex-intelligence officials say that “emails” have the hallmarks of a Russian intelligence operation. Rudy Giuliani has never said where he got the emails. It is likely that desperate and Donald Trump made Giuliani change his mind.

Trump wanted dirt on Biden, and when his lawyer couldn’t find anything legitimate on his own, he doubled back and took the Russian disinformation.

Rudy Giuliani should face criminal charges for his activities if from a legitimate attorney general in a future administration because what he has done should never be allowed to happen again.

