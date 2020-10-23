N.C. House Candidate Madison Cawthorn Accuses Journalist of Working “For Non-White Males, Like Cory Booker”

Advertisements

North Carolina House candidate Madison Cawthorn created an attack website accusing journalist Tom Fiedler, who previously worked for The Miami Herald, of leaving his job as a dean of the Boston University College of Communications “to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office.”

The story was first reported by Tim Miller of The Bulwark, who remarked that “Cawthorn’s despicable smear echoes President Trump’s recent racist dog whistle (dog horn?) attacks on Booker.” (Trump has named Booker as part of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s push to bring crime to American suburbs.)

The site was edited following criticism and now reads that Fiedler had “become a political operative and is an unapologetic defender of left-wing identity politics.”

“The syntax of our language was unclear and unfairly implied I was criticizing Cory Booker,” Cawthorn said in a statement. He then referenced the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “I have condemned racism and identity politics throughout my campaign including during my convention speech when I highlighted M.L.K.’s vision for equality