Trump Could Be Heading To Prison As Tax Fraud Evidence Exposed

Advertisements

Trump’s charitable donations are already under investigation in New York, and his tax returns show that he also committed federal tax fraud.

According to The New York Times:



Even without the details of Mr. Trump’s individual giving, The Times was able to identify public, philanthropic promises that appear either to have been exaggerated or to have never materialized. In each case, the size of his pledge exceeded what he told the I.R.S. he had given in a particular year.

Advertisements

In 2009, for example, he agreed to rent his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, N.Y., to the Libyan dictator Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi, who hoped to stay in a tent on the grounds during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Though the plans fell apart when local residents objected, Colonel Qaddafi made a payment of $150,000, which Mr. Trump told CNN in 2011 that he had given to charity. His 2009 tax returns, however, reported only $22,796 in business and personal cash gifts.

If Trump lied to the IRS about charitable donations over the course of years, that is systemic tax fraud. It’s not a mistake that should be rectified by paying the penalty. It is evidence that Donald Trump lied to the United States Treasury and illegally avoided taxes.

The evidence that Trump has committed multiple forms of tax fraud is growing overwhelming. New York State is investigating these lies, and the IRS should be too.

Donald Trump may soon be without the presidency to protect him from criminal prosecution. At some point in the near future, prosecutors will have his tax returns, and when they do, if he is out of office, there will be nothing stopping them from filing criminal charges against the man who could then be known as former President Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook