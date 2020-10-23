WATCH: Fox Host Lou Dobbs Tells Viewers not to Vote for Lindsey Graham

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid is not going well. With less than two weeks to go, he is trailing Joe Biden by nearly 10 percentage points. And rather than trying to reach voters closer to the political middle, he has begun to lash out as people within his own party.

A huge surrogate for Trump, Fox Host Lou Dobbs, is helping him attack fellow Republicans. During his Friday afternoon show, Dobbs absolutely lit into South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham.

While Graham was, at one point, a fierce opponent to Trump, he is now one o f his more sycophantic supporters. According to Dobbs, though, Graham has not done enough to prosecute Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Dobbs began his segment by saying, “I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham. It’s just outrageous. This is the guy who keeps saying, stay tuned. He said he was going to get to the bottom of Obamagate with the judiciary committee. Which has been a year and a half, actually longer, of absolute inert, inert response.”

Dobbs then moved onto criticism Trump had of Graham when the two men faced off in the 2016 Republican nomination race. “I think Lindsey Graham is a disgrace and you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States. I don’t think he could run for dog catcher in this state and win again.”

The Fox host closed his remarks, “Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the Fox News network:

Lou Dobbs is telling South Carolina residents not to vote for Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/vQ67BZZN6P — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 23, 2020