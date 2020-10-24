Maskless Trump Whines About Mail-In Ballots After Casting His Early Vote In Florida

Advertisements

After casting his early vote at a Florida polling place on Saturday, Donald Trump found the nearest camera, ripped off his mask and proceeded to whine about mail-in ballots.

Trump called voting in person “much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that.”

“When you send in your ballot, it could never be like that. It could never be secure like that,” he added, again complaining about mail-in voting in the middle of a pandemic.

Trump also made it a point to brag about the crowds that show up at his superspreader rallies, even though America is seeing record-breaking COVID cases nine months into a pandemic that he failed to manage competently.

Video:

Donald Trump rips off his mask inside a Florida polling place after he votes early, then finds the nearest camera to whine about voting by mail and brag about his superspreader rally crowds. pic.twitter.com/6H4jozRbzH — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 24, 2020

Trump said:

[Voting in person is] much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that. Everything was perfect, very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, it could never be like that. It could never be secure like that. They’ve done a fantastic job over here, great people inside. But it’s an honor to be voting, it’s an honor to be in this great area which I know so well. And we’re going to make three stops today, big ones. Big rallies. Three big ones. Crowds have never been – I don’t think there’s ever been anything like this. There’s tremendous spirit. I hear we’re doing very well in Florida. And we’re doing very well, I hear, every place else. So thank you very much, and you’re going to be very busy today because we’re going to work you hard.

It should be noted that, even as Trump now frequently throws tantrums about Americans voting by mail, he voted by mail twice this year alone, as The Palm Peach Post reported.

Trump doesn’t appear confident about his chances

Donald Trump’s short remarks after voting on Saturday seem to indicate that he isn’t all that confident about his chances.

After all, he used the moment to whine about mail-in ballots, insist that polls show him doing well in Florida and all across the country, and brag about his superspreader rallies.

Winning campaigns and candidates don’t generally spend so much time insisting they aren’t losing unless, of course, they think they’re losing.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter