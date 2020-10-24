Trump Calls Third COVID Surge ‘Fake News’ And Blames Testing For Causing More Cases

Advertisements

As coronavirus cases surge to record levels across the country, Donald Trump is regurgitating his laughable talking point that testing is what causes COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, he whined about the media having the nerve to cover a virus that has killed 230,000 Americans and infected nearly 9 million.

“The Fake News is talking about CASES, CASES, CASES,” Trump complained. “Media is doing everything possible to create fear prior to November 3rd. The Cases are up because TESTING is way up, by far the most, and best, in the world.”

The Fake News is talking about CASES, CASES, CASES. This includes many low risk people. Media is doing everything possible to create fear prior to November 3rd. The Cases are up because TESTING is way up, by far the most, and best, in the world. Mortality rate is DOWN 85% plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2020

Trump’s incompetence is all over the front pages as the campaign closes out

Let’s be clear: Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about surging coronavirus cases and deaths. He isn’t interested in understanding why America is entering yet another surge, and he certainly doesn’t plan to implement any policy that could save lives or slow the spread of the virus.

Instead, his strategy is to make excuses, ignore the virus, spew more misinformation, and continue to hold superspreader rallies that only further drive up the number of infections.

His failure to be a strong, competent leader during a time of crisis will be plastered on front pages all across the country in the final days of this campaign as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge.

Donald Trump has given up on the pandemic. He has waved the white flag of surrender because he knows he isn’t capable of managing this public health threat.

With turnout through the roof, it appears that the American may have given up on him, too.

