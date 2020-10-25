Joe Biden Tears Trump And Pence A New One For Giving Up On The Pandemic

Advertisements

The Biden campaign released a pointed response that called out Mark Meadows, Mike Pence, and Trump for giving up on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden campaign said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stunningly admitted this morning that the administration has given up on even trying to control this pandemic, that they’ve given up on their basic duty to protect the American people. This wasn’t a slip by Meadows, it was a candid acknowledgment of what President Trump’s strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat and hope that by ignoring it, the virus would simply go away. It hasn’t, and it won’t.

Advertisements

It’s sadly no surprise then that this virus continues to rage unchecked across the country and even in the White House itself. The grim reality is that we continue to set records for new cases, and the fact that the head of the White House’s coronavirus task force has an outbreak in his office and yet still refuses to follow CDC guidelines shows us exactly why. It is particularly outrageous when the science tells us that if we just took basic precautions now, we could save thousands of lives. For example, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has said that universal masking could save around 100,000 lives over the next few months. It’s long past time for President Trump and his administration to listen to the scientists, take action, and finally take seriously the threat of a virus that’s costing thousands of lives each week, shuttering our schools, and forcing millions of Americans out of work.

Trump’s White House Chief of Staff admitted that they have given up on trying to control the pandemic. Donald Trump is holding virus spreading events where he rambles about Obama instead of taking basic safety precautions.

Trump and his administration have given up, so it is clear that America’s only hope of beating the pandemic is to elect a fighter like Joe Biden.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook