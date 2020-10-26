Kushner Says Black Americans Must “Want to Be Successful” to Benefit from Trump’s Policies

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a top adviser, said Black people must “want to be successful” if they want to benefit from Trumpian policies.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
You can watch Kushner’s remarks below.
WATCH: Jared Kushner implies many Black Americans do not “want to be successful.” pic.twitter.com/QolVpNFxPP
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) October 26, 2020
Polling indicates that Black men might still see some appeal in the Trump campaign despite Trump’s history of remarks that have been criticized for being racist.
Last month, a Gallup poll found that 11 percent of Blacks approve of Trump’s job performance. (Democrat Joe Biden leads Trump among Black voters 90 percent to five percent.)