Newly Surfaced Audio Shows Kayleigh McEnany Calling Joe Biden A ‘Man Of The People’

In newly surfaced audio that’s likely to send Donald Trump into a rage, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called former Vice President Joe Biden a “man of the people” who can appeal to middle-class Americans.

McEnany’s remarks, reported by CNN, came during a 2015 interview on local New York’s AM970.

“I think the Republicans run into a problem if [the Democratic nominee] is Joe Biden,” she said. “Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle class voters.”

McEnany also said that Biden’s occasional gaffes make him come off as more “human” and “likable.”

Audio:

McEnany said:

I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe a Trump on the other side because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle class voters. Feeling like — coming off as human. His gaffes — as much as we make fun of them — to a certain extent they make him look human. So not, since he’s likable. … I’d say at the end of the day, probably Joe, although if Trump is against Joe, I think the juxtaposition of kind of the man of the people and kind of this tycoon, is a problem.

For once, Kayleigh McEnany told the truth

Throughout her tenure at the White House, Kayleigh McEnany has made a name for herself as one of Donald Trump’s most shameless defenders.

While lying from the White House briefing room might be part of her job description now, the newly surfaced audio shows that there was a time when she was capable of telling the truth.

Five years later, with Biden as the Democratic nominee, the Trump campaign is trailing in the polls for the very reasons that McEnany outlined in the audio. Biden is more likable and honest than Trump – and it isn’t even close.

During his first campaign for president, Donald Trump was lucky to be running against an opponent whose favorability ratings were – fair or not – roughly as poor as his. But 2020 is not 2016, and Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton.

