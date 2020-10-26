Republicans Lie About Biden Confusing George W. Bush And Trump

Advertisements

Republicans and Trump are lying about Joe Biden confusing George W. Bush and Trump at a video event with supporters.

Here is the video via Dave Weigel:

As you can see and hear, Biden was clearly talking to the comedian George Lopez.

In the video, Biden said, “Not because I’m running, but because who I’m running against, this is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time. And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country we’re gonna be? Four more years of George, ah, George… gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world.”

Trump weighed in with some typical falsehoods:

Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

Republicans want voters to believe that Joe Biden is the one with mental problems when Donald Trump can’t stop talking about banning cows.

The Russian propaganda and attacks on Hunter Biden have failed. Over 50 million votes have been cast, and Republicans are still trying to convince America that Joe Biden isn’t mentally fit to be president. One listen to both candidates makes it clear that the unfit person in this race is Donald Trump.

